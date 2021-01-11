Lawrence Simon Warunge Njoroge, a 23-year-old university student who confessed to the grisly murder of his family members, has revealed details of how his girlfriend helped with the executions.

While speaking to investigators, Lawrence confessed that his girlfriend, Sarah Muthoni bought the knives he used for the murders.

Sarah is said to have purchased two knives for her boyfriend without knowing why he needed them.

A delay in delivering the knives saw Lawrence’s two sisters escape the premeditated execution as they reported back to school.

Crime scene investigators at the home where Lawrence Simon Warunge Njoroge murdered 4 family members and a mason on January 5, 2021

Villanelle from Killing Eve

Lawrence baffled investigators and members of the public on Sunday when he claimed to have drawn inspiration for the murders from the Villanelle character in the TV series “Killing Eve”.

The young man also named two novels he had read as sources of inspiration.

According to investigators, Lawrence alleged that unfair treatment had pushed him to murder his parents and siblings.

He is reported to have told his girlfriend, Sarah, details of how his parents dealt more favourably with his siblings than himself.