A dispatch from State House has revealed that part of the agenda during President Uhuru Kenyatta's Friday Cabinet meeting was the Huduma Namba initiative.

State House did not disclose conclusions of the President's deliberations with his cabinet secretaries.

Other items which formed part of the deliberations at KWS Field Training School, Manyani - Taita Taveta County were; the National Security Industrialization Project, national cyber projects, geospatial surveys and airborne geophysical projects.

Also Read: Who is the Deputy President? Photo of Uhuru, DP Ruto and CS Matiang'i sparks reactions

President Uhuru Kenyatta received at KWS Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, Taita Taveta by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Deputy President Uhuru Kenyatta

"The vigilance of the interventions by our national security organs are tipped to ensure that Kenya remains a safe and secure nation; the foundation stone of our country's quest to build a more prosperous, fair and just nation for all Kenyans," the statement from State House read.