Kenyans were on Friday baffled after it seemed that protocols had been broken in receiving President Uhuru Kenyatta in Taita Taveta county.

Photos shared by State House showed Interior CS Fred Matiang'i in the front line ahead of Deputy President William Ruto when the President's chopper landed.

DP Ruto was seen standing far off as the President greeted Dr Matiang'i first and proceeded to greet the DP later, a reverse of what is understood as the presidential protocols.

President Uhuru Kenyatta received at KWS Law Enforcement Academy in Manyani, Taita Taveta by Interior CS Fred Matiang'i and Deputy President Uhuru Kenyatta

Some of those who questioned the violated protocol were DP Ruto's allies, who mocked Matiang'i calling him the second-in-command.