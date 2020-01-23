President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday advised Chief Justice David Maraga on ways that he can better utilize the resources allocated to the Judiciary.

The President noted that it would be unrealistic for the Judiciary arm of government to expect more funding because the pool of resources from which the funds are drawn - taxes collected from Kenyans - is yet to increase.

He cited a number of measures that were taken by Treasury to curb government expenditure arguing that the cuts did not affect any operating costs needed by the various arms of government.

I buy my own newspaper - President Uhuru Kenyatta advises Chief Justice David Maraga on saving funds in Judiciary budget

"One of the circulars, for example, which applies to all of us [State officials] says that we [government] don't need to buy you three newspapers everyday. Jameni, si ununue gazeti yako ukitoka nyumbani! (For goodness sake, just buy a newspaper as you're leaving your house!) Why must you find it at your desk in the morning? Nunua yako, hata mimi siku hizi nanunua yangu! (Buy your own newspaper, I too, buy my own nowadays!)," a clearly agitated President Kenyatta stated.

Think outside the box - Uhuru tells CJ Maraga

President Kenyatta further asked the CJ to get creative on ways the Judiciary can save on travel budgets in favour of the projects they need to execute.

"We will continue to support the Judiciary with the resources required but we must accept that we want to fly first class but it will take time. Pesa ni ile tu, hakuna ingine...ni kodi ya Mkenya na hiyo tutagawana wote (All we have is what is collected from the Kenyan people as taxes and that is what we have to share).

"We need to think outside the box to utilize the resources we have in all arms of government and we must accept that," the President stated.