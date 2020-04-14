Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has now dared President Uhuru Kenyatta's allies to leave the Jubilee Party and form government with ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Kuria spoke while responding to Kenyatta's close ally, Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe who said they were looking at the possibility of forming a government of National Unity after the Covid19 pandemic is resolved.

"What is government of national unity? If its about ministers? Thank God they cannot fire William Ruto let him appoint Raila, Junet, and Orengo into whatever positions he wishes. If Uhuru wishes to appoint them, let him do it and we will wait for 2022 and we will form government and they will respect us," the MP stated.

He added that Ruto's allies were the majority in Jubilee and had over 150 MPs signing a petition to nullify the change of officials in the Jubilee Party.

"We all have equal shares. My shares are the same as Uhuru Kenyatta's. Our side has the majority so if it is about walking out, its is them to walk out. Let them go to that coalition and we will escort them with flowers. Do we even need to be in government? We would rather be in opposition but with with dignity," Kuria added.