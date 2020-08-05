Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi on Wednesday confessed missing former Majority Leader Aden Duale's leadership in the National Assembly.

Atandi said he missed Duale's firm leadership especially in ensuring Treasury was quick to disburse CDF funds to respective constituencies.

The MP accused new Majority Leader Amos Kimunya of not doing enough to challenge Treasury and following up on the disbursement of CDF money.

"This House must ensure that CDF funds are released early so that our projects do not stall while we are here passing government bills. The new leadership must be firm and this is why I miss Duale. On this I muss Duale because he was very firm. He used to go to the Treasury CS ensure we got our money. The new Majority Leader should push Treasury," Atandi said.

Kimunya defended himself and Treasury over the delay in release of CDF funds.

The newly elected Majority Leader said the release of the money is dependent on how fast constituencies plan and implement their projects.

Minority Leader John Mbadi, who is also the ODM Chairman, asked Atandi to be cautious on his words saying the new leadership was working hard to resolve the impasse.