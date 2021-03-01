Murang'a Senator Irungu Kang'ata has issued a clarification after photos and a video of him running went viral online.

In a brief statement through his official social media, the Senator stated that he was not running to Deputy President William Ruto as one media report indicated.

Senator Kang'ata stated that he had arrived late for the event and was trying to recover lost time by running to the venue.

"Ignore the propaganda. I came to DP's function very late. Found the entrance blocked by vehicles. I alighted and run past the blocking vehicles towards the church as the speeches were almost done," he clarified.

The DP had toured Gatanga area in Murang'a County where Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro also issued a warning to Jubilee Vice Chairman David Murathe.