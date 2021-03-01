Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro has hit out at Jubilee party vice chairman David Murathe over what he termed as decieving ODM party leader Raila Odinga.

While speaking in Gatanga, Murang'a County, Nyoro claimed that Murathe has been lying to the former Prime Minister over his popularity in the Mt Kenya region.

"Murathe, I've been watching you with Raila in Kajiado County. You've lied to him that the people of Murang'a can consider him for leadership. Let me be categorical, the people of Mt Kenya cannot even consider giving Raila Odinga their votes, and not only that, should he come here, no one will bother attending his rally, we will all look the other way," the MP stated.

Nyoro went on to question the Jubilee official on why he has not accompanied the former PM to the region.

"If indeed what you're telling Mr Raila is true, why haven't you brought him to Gatara and Gatundu to meet with the people? We want to tell Murathe to stop all this propaganda against William Ruto because as the people of Mt Kenya region we have not appointed you as our spokesperson," Nyoro outlined.

The sentiments from the Tanga Tanga MP come just days after Mr Murathe stated that the DP would soon be impeached.

"About the DP… the eviction party of the hustler mansion is loading. That one you can take to the bank. Very soon there will be an eviction from the hustler mansion in Karen and I can assure you it is loading," Murathe hinted during an interview with KTN.