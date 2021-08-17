Identities of officers arrested over death of Kianjokoma brothers revealed [Names & Photos]

The six officers were arraigned at Millimani Law courts after being arrested following orders from Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has revealed that six police officers were involved in the deaths of the Kianjokoma brothers.

Watch the arraignment of the officers below

In a report published on Monday August 16, IPOA recommended capital offence charges against the six.

Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji also directed Police Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai to arrest the officers and produced them to court.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I am shortly directing the IG to immediately arrest and arraign in court, in Nairobi, all officers involved pending investigations by the IPOA to avoid any interference with evidence and or intimidation of witnesses,” Haji said in a statement.

Kitengela 4 murder

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have finally arrested the main suspect behind last week’s grisly blood-curdling murder of four men in Kitengela.

In a Twitter Thread, DCI said that Benson Melonyie ole Mungai, was arrested from his hideout in Kitengela town last evening. Ole Mungai was positively linked into the brutal killings after forensic investigations placed him at the scene of the crime.

The 40-year-old suspect has been hiding since the day the killings happened.