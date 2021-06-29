IEBC announces hitch that could affect 2022 General Election

Speaking to MPs on Monday, Mr Murjan confirmed that the Commission was experiencing a shortfall in funding.

The acting CEO stated that the funds they requested from the National Treasury were not disbursed in full.

According to the official, IEBC had requested Sh40.085 billion and only Sh33.013 billion was allocated to the elections commission.

Pulse Live Kenya

Murjan highlighted that the Sh7.07 billion deficit will affect preparations for the 2022 General Election.

Though the executive didn't provide a breakdown of the projected expenditure, he noted that some of the funds had already been allocated to the voter registration exercise and recurrent expenses.

"We have been allocated Sh14.95 billion in the next financial year out of which Sh2.56 billion will go towards mass voter registration exercise," he stated.

The acting CEO reported that the Commission still has a Sh2.7 billion debt from the 2017 General Election, Sh1.5 billion of which is legal fees.

Preparations for 2022 General Election

A previous statement by IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati had indicated an anticipated deficit of Sh13.9 billion where he claimed Treasury had allocated only Sh26.5 billion to the Commission.

"The Commission's budgetary request for the 9th August 2022 General Election was Sh40.4 billion. However, the National Treasury's current budgetary allocation is Sh26.5 billion for elections and boundaries review. In the financial year 2021/2022 the Commission has been allocated Sh14.5 billion out of which Sh4.5 billion is for recurrent and capital expenditure leaving Sh10 billion for elections and boundaries review," Chebukati's statement clarified.