Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati on Friday received a delegation of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) secretariat at the Authority's Nairobi offices.

The BBI Secretariat delivered two bus-fulls of boxes containing signature booklets where Kenyans who have endorsed the BBI referendum bill appended their signatures.

While receiving the signatures, Chebukati noted that the IEBC referendum committee is on stand-by to start the verification exercise.

"As a Commission, our work starts here. We shall now proceed and request a budget from the National Treasury. As soon as we receive the budget allocation from the exchequer, our referendum committee is ready and available to undertake the signature verification exercise.

"Of course, we shall not commence until we receive the budget and exchequer from the National Treasury," he stated.

Mr Chebukati went on to assure Kenyans that the process would be conducted in a transparent manner.

"For the purposes of the media and to avoid speculation, the Commission will be giving periodic updates on this process, " he added.