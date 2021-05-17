IEBC to appeal court's ruling on its mandate on BBI

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is seeking to appeal High Court’s ruling with regard to its legality and constitutionality in relation to quorum.
The Attorney General on Sunday filed a petition against ruling declaring BBI unconstitutional
IEBC Chairperson, Wafula Chebukati said they are in the process of appeal and will on Thursday (20.05.2021) sit down with lawyers before moving to court.
Chebukati was speaking in Juja on Monday as IEBC inspected the preparedness of the tallying center as the constituency prepares for a by-election on Tuesday, 18th May.
Last Thursday, a five-bench judge, declared the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) unconstitutional and barred IEBC from undertaking any processes in respect to the amendments.
In their ruling, the judges said that the commission lacked quorum in carrying out its mandate, including verification of BBI signatures.
The judges also said that IEBC was required to have at least five commissioners to make quorum, and not three as currently is.
However, Chebukati says the high court ruling in August 2018 declaring that all commissions, including independent ones, should have a minimum of three commissioners.
The recent ruling saw IEBC barred from conducting the referendum.
