Uhuru appoints 7-member selection team to pick IEBC Commissioners

In a Gazette Notice seen by Pulse Live, the Head of State appointed Dr. Elizabeth Muli, Gideon Solonka, Awori James Achoka, Elizabeth Odundo Meyo, Dorothy Jemator Kimengech, Rev, Fr. Joseph Ngumbi Mutie and Dr. Farudin Suleiman Abdalla as members of the panel.

Their appointments come a few days after President Kenyatta declared the posts left by four IEBC commissioners in 2017 and 2018 vacant.

Gazette Notice

Pulse Live Kenya

Ex-IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe was the first to resign in in October 2017, just a few days to the repeat presidential election.

She pointed out that the way the commission was at the time, it could not guarantee a credible election.