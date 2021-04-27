RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Uhuru appoints 7-member selection team to pick IEBC Commissioners

Brian Oruta

This comes a week after Uhuru announced the Commissioner posts vacant

President Uhuru Kenyatta has appointed a seven-member Selection Panel, that will conduct the recruitment of four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Commissioners.

In a Gazette Notice seen by Pulse Live, the Head of State appointed Dr. Elizabeth Muli, Gideon Solonka, Awori James Achoka, Elizabeth Odundo Meyo, Dorothy Jemator Kimengech, Rev, Fr. Joseph Ngumbi Mutie and Dr. Farudin Suleiman Abdalla as members of the panel.

Their appointments come a few days after President Kenyatta declared the posts left by four IEBC commissioners in 2017 and 2018 vacant.

Ex-IEBC Commissioner Roselyn Akombe was the first to resign in in October 2017, just a few days to the repeat presidential election.

She pointed out that the way the commission was at the time, it could not guarantee a credible election.

Commissioners Consolata Nkatha, Margaret Mwachanya and Paul Kurgat soon followed suit as they resigned in April 2018.

