Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen has sought to clarify the confusion created by Jubilee Asili Centre that was unveiled on Thursday by Deputy President William Ruto.

In a tweet, Murkomen asked the public to ignore rumours purporting that DP Ruto had defected from Jubilee Party to start his own party under the tag “Jubilee Asili”.

The former Senate Majority leader explained that Jubilee Asili Centre is a meeting venue for members who have been denied access to the Jubilee Party Headquarters.

Tangatanga faction meets at Jubilee Asli Centre

Jubilee Asili Centre

“Ignore the rumors doing rounds. Jubilee Party is our party,our labour of love&visionary investment,whose fruits we look forward to enjoying.Jubilee Asili Centre is the meeting Venue for&by members who have been denied access to our party office on Thika Road.Tuko Sote Pamoja!” reads Kipchumba Murkomen's tweet.

On Thursday, DP Ruto held the meeting with the ousted leaders at Jubilee Asili Centre to console them, after they were taken off Parliamentary and Senate committees.

“Had lunch with Jubilee MPs who were recently assigned other responsibilities in the party. Thanked them for exemplary service to the party and the nation. I implored them to continue focusing on Jubilee's people-centered transformational agenda now and in the future. SOTE PAMOJA,” said DP Ruto.