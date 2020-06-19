Reports emerged on Thursday evening that Deputy President William Ruto had launched a new office dubbed Jubilee Asili Centre.

This came as a shock to many Kenyans who speculated whether it was an indication of his "break-up" with Jubilee Party.

DP hosted 20 Jubilee MPs, including those ousted from parliamentary committees and leadership for supporting his presidential campaigns.

Tangatanga faction meets at Jubilee Asli Centre

Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen, said they opted to open new party offices to hold meetings.

Meeting with ousted members

The Senator claimed that they had been denied access to Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani.

DP Ruto also held the meeting with the ousted leaders to console them, after they were taken off Parliamentary and Senate committees.

Senator Murkomen was quoted by the Standard newspaper stating that the new office was for all Jubilee Party members.

"It is a centre for all members, not parallel. It is the centre for Jubilee Party members who believe in the original idea of the party," the Elgeyo Marakwet Senator said.