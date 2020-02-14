Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli on Friday sensationally took credit for the troubles facing former Sports CS Rashid Echesa.

Atwoli told members of the press that he had cursed Echesa on 5th of January in 2019 for disrespecting elders.

"On 5th of January last year, i cursed that boy and I said I would watch the boy go down. He had attacked me and I told him I'm his father and an elder. Even if I'm naked, he has to cover me. Even if you dad is naked, you don't talk, you cover him. If you do, you go down and you got to the grave," Atwoli stated.

He added that his earlier prediction that Echesa was ill-qualified to become a Cabinet Secretary had been vindicated.

"People have been talking, someone who didn't go to school, how did he become a CS. This is someone who does not know the color of the shirt he is wearing. It is becoming clear for Kenyans to see," he added.

Atwoli made the comments after Echesa was arrested on claims of forging official documents to dupe foreigners off millions of money on the promise that he would help them get a contract to supply military equipment to the country.

The former CS is said to have met foreign investors at a board room at the office of Deputy President William Ruto and duped them into paying millions of shillings as down-payment for the Sh39 billion fake tender.