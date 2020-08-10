Never has the world needed quality, entertaining and informative content more than it does in these extraordinary times of the Covid19.

Most people are now spending most of their time at home for their own safety but a good movie, a series, a documentary, or nice music video is an effective escape from the rather tough reality in the world.

If you are into these entertainment options, then you are lucky as you can easily turn your television sets into a source of all rounded entertainment content.

This is possible through the Ematic Android Box which is available in all Safaricom shops and on Masoko.com.

The gadget is a Google Certified Android TV box that allows you to turn your TV into a smart TV with a full range of content applications such as YouTube, Netflix, Showmax, and many others.

Through these applications, that are readily available on Google Play, you get access to thousands of movies and television series from around the globe.

You are also able to access all manner of TV channels around the world through the YouTube streaming service as well as music videos, and award-winning documentaries.

The icing on the cake is that all this content comes in 4K resolution that gives you an immersive experience through Ultra High Definition.

Important announcement for movie, series, and YouTube lovers in Kenya: its time to upgrade to the Ematic Android TV Box by Safaricom

If you already have an android TV box, there are many reasons to upgrade to the Ematic Android TV Box.

To begin with, it comes with an extra functionality remote that has a Bluetooth Google Voice Assistant allowing you to simply switch channels or access content by merely talking to the remote.

You also do not need an internet connection to enjoy all these entertainment options. Unlike the GIGA box, you do need bundles or WiFi connectivity to connect the box.

It also runs on the latest Android TV 9.0 which increases efficiency that is coupled with the 2GB of DDR3 Memory, Bluetooth 4.0, 2 USB Ports, a MicroSD Card Slot, and 8GB of flash storage.

The bargain here is that you will not need to buy a new TV to enjoy these perks as the box costs only Sh6,879.