Kenyan school-goers officially resumed in-person classes on Monday following a year-long break brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Numerous photos were shared online of students in classrooms as well as outside getting their temperatures checked before entering classes.
Education CS George Magoha also toured a number of schools in the city to monitor the return to class transition.
While speaking from the Olympic Primary School in Kibra constituency, CS Magoha reported that the re-opening had been largely successful despite transport hitches experienced at the start of the day.
While at the school, CS Magoha directed that an additional 140 desks be delivered to cater to the 4,730 students enrolled there.