Kenyan school-goers officially resumed in-person classes on Monday following a year-long break brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Numerous photos were shared online of students in classrooms as well as outside getting their temperatures checked before entering classes.

Education CS George Magoha also toured a number of schools in the city to monitor the return to class transition.

While speaking from the Olympic Primary School in Kibra constituency, CS Magoha reported that the re-opening had been largely successful despite transport hitches experienced at the start of the day.

While at the school, CS Magoha directed that an additional 140 desks be delivered to cater to the 4,730 students enrolled there.

Pupils at the Olympic Primary School in Kibra constituency - Nairobi as in-person learning resumed on January 4, 2021

Pupils at the Temple Road Primary School in Nyeri County as in-person learning resumed on January 4, 2021

Pupils at the Freehold Primary School in Nakuru County as in-person learning resumed on January 4, 2021

Pupils at the Ogenya Primary School in Nyando constituency, Kisumu County as in-person learning resumed on January 4, 2021

Pupils at the Nanyuki Primary School, Laikipia County as in-person learning resumed on January 4, 2021