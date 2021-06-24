In Photos: Uhuru officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday officially flagged off the 2021 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.
The ceremony was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi as drivers were expected to drive out of the city to Naivasha for the three-day event.
The colourful event brought together organizers, stakeholders and participating drivers as Kenyans on social media rooted for their preferred drivers.
