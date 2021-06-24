RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

In Photos: Uhuru officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

All systems go for Naivasha WRC Safari Rally

President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday officially flagged off the 2021 World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally.

Recommended articles

The ceremony was held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) in Nairobi as drivers were expected to drive out of the city to Naivasha for the three-day event.

The colourful event brought together organizers, stakeholders and participating drivers as Kenyans on social media rooted for their preferred drivers.

President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally Pulse Live Kenya
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally
President Uhuru Kenyatta officially flags off the 2021 WRC Safari Rally Pulse Live Kenya

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke