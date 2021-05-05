The Ministry of Heath has announced that the Covid-19 variant from India has been detected in Kenya.
India variant of Covid-19 reported in Kenya – Ministry of Health
Just In
Pulse Live Kenya
Recommended articles
According to Health Director General, Dr. Patrick Amoth, the five cases of the Indian variant were detected upon arrival into the country.
He noted that the cases were detected on Thursday last week, before the ban on flights to and from India was announced.
The cases were reported in Kisumu.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke