Embakasi East MP Babu Owino on Monday issued a statement shortly after a Nairobi Court ordered him to be transferred to Industrial Area Prison where he will be held in remand.

He accepted his fate, terming the city-based remand prison as his new home but noting that his incarceration was an occupation hazard.

He promised to issue his side of the story in a shooting incident that has seen him charged for attempted murder against city deejay DJ Evolve.

"I urge Kenyans to wait for my side of the story of what happened when I come from my new home at Industrial area prison.I also need Justice and it must be served to me.Meanwhile these are occupational hazards," he said in a statement released on his social media accounts.

He will be in the custody of the prison authorities until Monday when the court will decide whether he should be granted bail.

The state, through the DPP. has opposed his bail application, arguing that he had continued interfering in the case by contacting the victim who is being treated at the Nairobi Hospital.

Babu risks spending a life prison sentence if he is convicted of attempted murder.