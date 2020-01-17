Members of the public have reacted with anger after the CCTV at B Club captured Babu Owino casually shooting a DJ in clear disregard of human life.

In the video, Babu is seen holding a shisha bong with one hand while his other hand hangs away from the camera view.

The MP then lifts the hand up and a gun is seen, and which he casually proceeds to shoot the man standing behind him. The man shot is the club's deejay, known as DJ Evolve.

Babu is also seen carrying the body out of the building alongside another unidentified individual. It is believed the DJ was being rushed to the hospital.

The DJ is still recuperating at the Nairobi Hospital while the Embakasi East MP is being held at Kilimani police station.

Police have confirmed that the gun used to shoot the entertainer belonged to Owino.

It's not clear why the management of the club had allowed the MP to use shisha which has been banned in Kenya. Night clubs are also required to carry out security checks and prevent fire arm owners from patronizing while holding guns.

The incident happened at 7 am on Friday morning.

Here is the video, courtesy of K24