InterContinental Hotel's multi million assests put on auction

According to documents obtained from Garam Auctioneers, some of the cars being auctioned include a Range Rover Discovery, Mercedes Benz Sprinter and an Isuzu FRR.

Other items which were also listed comprised furniture, computers, bedsheets, televisions, carpets, and kitchen equipment.

Pulse Live Kenya

A report by Business Daily said that Kenya Hotel Properties which owns the building is recruiting a consultant to help convert the hotel into a profitable premises.

Some of the options the owners who include associates of former president Daniel arap Moi are considering include; office blocks, stalls and mini-hotels all in one building such as a mall.

The government also has a 33.8 per cent stake in the five-star hotel which at its peak offered accommodation to high profile guests and heads of state.

For years now the state has been looking for a buyer to offload its share to and the new plans could complicate the intended sale.

Pulse Live Kenya

With a 19.2 percent stake, the Moi-linked Sovereign Group is the largest individual local investor in the hotel, while Development Bank of Kenya has a 12.99 percent stake.

Joshua Kulei, former President Moi’s former private secretary, Rodger Kacou and Ahmed Jibril own a combined stake of less than one percent in the firm.

The Intercontinental Hotels Corporation Group, which is listed in both the UK and the USA, has a 33.8 percent stake in the hotel group.

InterContinental Hotel closure

In the midst of the Covid-19 economic crisis, the InterContinental Hotel announced in August that it would terminate its lease agreements with KHP, the hotel's holding company, and close the facility.

As a result, Sovereign Group appeared to be the most likely candidate to acquire the 33.8 percent stake prior to its sale to outsiders.