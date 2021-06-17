Matiang'i imposes 7pm curfew on these 13 counties [List]

"This Order shall apply during the hours of darkness between seven o’clock in the evening and four o’clock in the morning with effect from the 18th of June, 2021 and shall remain in effect for a period of thirty days thereof," reads the notice.

A Kenyan waits to be tested for Covid-19 at a health facility (Photo: Al Jazeera) Pulse Live Kenya

Except for essential and emergency services, movement between the hotspot Zone and the rest of the country is strongly discouraged.

More directives

All forms of physical/congressional worship (churches, mosques, temples and shrines) in the hotspot counties are suspended for a period of 30 days.

All cross-border cargo drivers shall be required to possess a valid certificate indicating a negative COVID-19 test that was conducted no more than 48 hours before commencing their journey, and each cargo truck shall be limited to only 2 persons per vehicle;

Weekly non-food and livestock markets are hereby suspended in the Hotspot Zone for a period of 30 days.

All public gatherings and in-person meetings of whatever nature are prohibited within the Hotspot Zone, including house parties and sporting activities.

All funerals and interment ceremonies within the Hotspot Zone shall be conducted within 72 hours of confirmation of death.

Night Vigils and overnight processions prior to funerals are prohibited within the Hotspot Zone until further notice.

That the attendees for funerals within the Hotspot Zone are capped to a maximum of 50 persons until further notice.

That the attendees, officiators, and facilitators of weddings, celebrations of marriage or traditional unions, ceremonies of rites of passage, and all other similar events or ceremonies is maintained at 30 persons in total until further notice.

All employers including the public and private sector, government offices, businesses and companies in the Hotspot Zone are advised to allow employees to work from home, with the exception of employees working in critical or essential services.

In accordance with the Public Order No.3 of 2021, all hospitals within the Hotspot Zone are directed to limit the number of visitors for hospitalized patients to one (1) visitor per patient per time until further notice.