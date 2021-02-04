Interior CS Fred Matiang'i on Thursday issued a fresh order on the ongoing issuance of second generation e-passports.

In a statement to newsrooms, the CS announced that the deadline for phasing out the old passports had been pushed forward.

The statement from the Ministry of Interior outlined that the process will continue for the next 10 months, doing away with the March 2021 deadline issued earlier.

"During the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Directorate of Immigration Services scaled down its operations in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus. to make up for the disruption in service, the Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang'i has extended the deadline for voiding the old passport by a further 10 months until December 31, 2021.

"For the avoidance of doubt, starting 1st January, 2022, the old dark blue passport will be null and void," the statement read in part.