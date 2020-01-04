The Vice President of the United States of America, Mike Pence has revealed that Qasem Soleimani , the Iranian General who was killed in an airstrike on Thursday, January 2, financed terror attacks in Kenya in 2011.

Pence made the revelations when hailing the successful airstrike conducted by US operatives, stating that the world is a lot safer without Soleimani who he lined to various terrorist activities across the world.

"Directed IRGC QF (Quds Force) terrorist plots to bomb innocent civilians in Turkey and Kenya in 2011," read Pence’s tweet.

In a series of Tweets, Pence held that the general oversaw the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) financial, logistical, and military support to the Taliban and sponsored attacks that left many casualties, including civilians dead.

Iranian General killed in US airstrike sponsored terror attacks in Kenya- US Vice President Mike Pence

"Yesterday @realDonaldTrump took decisive action and stood against the leading state sponsor of terror attack to take out an evil man who was responsible for killing of thousands of Americans. Soleimani was a terrorist. Here are some of his worst atrocities” wrote Pence before outlining a series of atrocities that the decased allegedly took part in.

Soleimani who is reported to be the second most powerful individual in Iran after Supreme leaders Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed by an air strike at Baghdad airport early on Friday ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Iranian General Qasem Soleimani

In the wake of his death, Supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei declared that "severe revenge awaits the criminals" behind the attack (that killed him), adding that Soleimani's death would double "resistance" against the US and Israel.

Three days of national mourning has been declared in honour of the man who the US maintains was a terrorist but whose countrymen celebrate as a hero of the struggle against the US and Israel.