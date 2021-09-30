Isaac Mwaura's wife opens up on battle with depression

In a lengthy post on her social media platforms, Mukami said that depressing had robbed her of her happiness and peace.

She explained that she had been trying to protect her mental health and overcome but depression finds a way of creeping in.

“Coupled with pain and trauma, depression continues to be the most expensive thing I own. I find myself feeling broken and unworthy. I have lost so many parts of myself sometimes I stare in the mirror and I cannot recognise who I am anymore.

“I have big dreams and big plans and great ambition but I am always hesitant to publish an article, post a YouTube video or even a simple photo. My Anxiety always manages to convince me that the work is not good enough and that I am not good enough. It tells me that people will see me as a fraud and realise I am not as good as I think. I do not feel worthy of the compliments and the achievements,” Mukami opened up.

The mental health champion said that it had taken a lot of strength and courage to share her story with Kenyans, adding that she was grateful for every day above the ground.

“Every day that I get out of bed and take a shower or even leave the house is a great win for me. I know deep down that I am not broken and I am worthy. I know there is still so much for me to conquer. I have spent so much time Grieving the person I was and forgotten to be grateful for the woman am becoming. I am a work in progress,” she opened up.

The businesswoman expressed hope she will shed off the weight of depression and fight for her mental health.

According to a report by the World Health Organisation, a staggering 1 out of 4 persons who seek healthcare in Kenya has a mental health condition.