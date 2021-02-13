Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho has confirmed that he will be vying for the presidency come 2022.

While speaking in Mombasa, Governor Joho confirmed that he had submitted his nomination application to the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party.

In an apparent message to ODM party leader Raila Odinga, Governor Joho declared that the time had come for those he has supported all through the years to return the favour.

"We have supported, helped, carried and pushed them for years now, it is time that they do the same for us now. Some are doubting my capabilities but let me put them on notice, they are the ones who are not ready to be president. And if it is gong to disrupt [political] plans then so be it.

"If Uhuru can be president and Raila can be president then even I can be president. If the concern is integrity, then I am the headquarters of integrity," Governor Joho stated.

He went on to illustrate his accomplishments during his two terms as Governor of Mombasa outlining that his administration had managed to abolish tribalism and racism in the region.

"It is wok that we have done as the government of Mombasa...now we look at each other as one people. Those busy reminding you that you are poor are not doing right. It is the responsibility of a leader to provide solutions!

"Don't accept their lies! Let's show them that Mombasa has changed. And I have told ODM, where I submitted my papers that I am going all the way and they should be ready to support me because I will win. And all the ODM stronghold counties we have worked and supported over the years should be ready to support us now," Joho stated.