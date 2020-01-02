Police have launched investigations into a suspected criminal cartel that has been swindling Kenyans of their money with fake promises of meeting Deputy President William Ruto.

The new development comes after a woman identified as Jane Wangui was arrested for obtaining money from 100 boda boda operators in Nyeri County under the guise of a meeting with the DP.

Jane was arraigned in court on Thursday to answer to the charges of obtaining money under false pretenses and was later released on a Sh500,000 bond when she denied the charges.

A woman in handcuffs. Jane Wangui arrested in Nyeri over another scam involving meeting DP William Ruto

According to residents, Jane collected at least Sh1,000 from the 100 unsuspecting victims promising that they would be ferried to DP Ruto's Karen residence on December 31, 2019.

On the day of the alleged meeting, the victims were supplied with t-shirts after they assembled for transport logistics, however, the trip was not to be after the organizers failed to turn up. Jane was arrested as the prime suspect.

Chief Magistrate Wendy Kagendo set January 13 as the date for hearing Wangui's case.

Isiolo residents conned in DP Ruto scam

Police suspect that Jane may have been part of a cartel that also conned 210 residents in Isiolo County with a similar ploy.

The group of 210 community influencers fell victim to a conman identified as Peter Mwangi who had promised to organize a meeting for them to discuss the BBI report with Ruto.

Mwangi allegedly told the residents that each was required to contribute Sh2,300 each to cater for transport and t-shirts.