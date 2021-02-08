The Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) has received recognition from the Airports Council International (AIC).

JKIA, together with the Moi International Airport, Mombasa were awarded under the World's Voice of the Customer Initiative.

"Your airports have made significant efforts in gathering passenger feedback through ACI's Airport Service Quality program and this will help you better understand your customers and will inform your commitment to delivering a superior customer experience under trying circumstances," ACI World Director-General Luis Felipe de Oliveira stated.

The two airports have been using the ACI's quality program for over 10 years.

Commenting on the award, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) acting Managing Director Alex Gitari noted that the recognition came at a good time when both facilities are being renovated.