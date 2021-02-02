Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has been summoned by the Jubilee party Disciplinary Committee.

This comes after he was captured on video addressing Githurai residents ahead of a visit by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Senator Mwaura is accused of incitement to violence as well as disloyalty to the Jubilee party which nominated him to the Senate.

The Committee chair Lumatete Muchai received a complaint from Jubilee Chairman Nelson Dzuya.

"...pledging allegiance to another party, acting in a manner that is disloyal to Jubilee party and contravening the Jubilee party code of conduct," Dzuya's complaint mentioned.

In a separate complaint, the ODM party also filed a complaint about the Senator with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).