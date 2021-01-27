Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna on Wednesday accused nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura of instigating chaos during a rally in Githurai.

Mr Sifuna posted a video clip where Mr Mwaura was seen speaking to a group of residents.

In the clip, Senator Mwaura stated in part: "...we are ready to show them that we own Githurai..."

The ODM official further tagged the police, DCI and Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai noting that the Senator would be to blame for the violence.

Responding to the accusation, Senator Mwaura equally accused Mr Sifuna and the ODM party of organizing youth to disrupt the rally.

"Edwin Sifuna and ODM. You hired your goons from Baba Dogo with Maina Kamanda, TJ Kajwang and Babu Owino to come cause chaos then blame it on others in a very well choreographed scheme. Gïthurai people are very peaceful and closed their businesses they know you," he stated.