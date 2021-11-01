RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Judge tells Gachagua's baby mamas not to depend on his Sh2 billion estate

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The women said their children were almost dropping out of school due to fees arrears.

Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua
Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua

The courts have faulted two lovers of the late Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua for entirely depending on his Sh2 billion estate which their children are beneficiaries of.

Recommended articles

The children of the two women whose identities were concealed for privacy were beneficiaries of the will left by their father, the late Gachagua.

They had sought the courts intervention to remove lawyer Njoroge Regeru as the executo of the will, claiming that he had neglected the children who now risk dropping out of school.

Former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua
Former Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua ece-auto-gen

However, Justice Lydia Achode challenged the women that according to the constitution, they have equal responsibility over their children’s welfare and should not be entirely dependent on the estate left by Gachagua.

They should be alive to the fact that the person who worked and maintained these minors in a certain standard of life has long since died and the applicants must learn to cut their coat according to the cloth at hand,” she ruled.

The will dictated that one of the children who is six years old is entitled to 5% of the estate and the other who is 12 years is entitled to 2%.

The court was told that the two minors were sired outside of wedlock in 2009 and 2015.

Olive Gardens which was a major source of income for the late governor’s estate was shut down after the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The court also found out that the two women had so far been given Sh15 million between 2017 and 2021 as school fees and upkeep, even though it was not planned in the will.

It must also be remembered that there are other beneficiaries in the estate and they are yet to receive any payment on their part,” the Judge noted.

He also said that the two women failed to show how a sh2.8milion payment as gratuity from the County Government of Nyeri was utilised, especially to cater for school fees that is in arrears.

In any event, they have not demonstrated that they would be better managers of Gachagua’s estate,” the judge added.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

14 popular maize flour brands declared unfit by KEBS

14 popular maize flour brands declared unfit by KEBS

Judge tells Gachagua's baby mamas not to depend on his Sh2 billion estate

Judge tells Gachagua's baby mamas not to depend on his Sh2 billion estate

Buruburu Girls dormitory block catches fire [Video]

Buruburu Girls dormitory block catches fire [Video]

1.6 million fully vaccinated Kenyans as less than 50% go for 2nd dose

1.6 million fully vaccinated Kenyans as less than 50% go for 2nd dose

I do the job myself - popular Machakos witch reports imposters to police

I do the job myself - popular Machakos witch reports imposters to police

Ida Odinga names her pick for Nairobi Governor 2022

Ida Odinga names her pick for Nairobi Governor 2022

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan set to visit Kenya

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan set to visit Kenya

No cause for alarm! Explosions and gunfire around US embassy are simulated

No cause for alarm! Explosions and gunfire around US embassy are simulated

Miguna to arrive in Kenya on November 16

Miguna to arrive in Kenya on November 16

Trending

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

CBK revokes mobile payments service provider

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Dr Patrick Njoroge

CS Munya appoints Ann Wetangula to lucrative gov't job

CS Peter Munya

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal as he shares his KCSE certificate

Ngirici and Alai's public spat gets personal