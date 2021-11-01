Judge tells Gachagua's baby mamas not to depend on his Sh2 billion estate

The children of the two women whose identities were concealed for privacy were beneficiaries of the will left by their father, the late Gachagua.

They had sought the courts intervention to remove lawyer Njoroge Regeru as the executo of the will, claiming that he had neglected the children who now risk dropping out of school.

However, Justice Lydia Achode challenged the women that according to the constitution, they have equal responsibility over their children’s welfare and should not be entirely dependent on the estate left by Gachagua.

“They should be alive to the fact that the person who worked and maintained these minors in a certain standard of life has long since died and the applicants must learn to cut their coat according to the cloth at hand,” she ruled.

The will dictated that one of the children who is six years old is entitled to 5% of the estate and the other who is 12 years is entitled to 2%.

The court was told that the two minors were sired outside of wedlock in 2009 and 2015.

Olive Gardens which was a major source of income for the late governor’s estate was shut down after the Covid-19 pandemic hit.

The court also found out that the two women had so far been given Sh15 million between 2017 and 2021 as school fees and upkeep, even though it was not planned in the will.

“It must also be remembered that there are other beneficiaries in the estate and they are yet to receive any payment on their part,” the Judge noted.

He also said that the two women failed to show how a sh2.8milion payment as gratuity from the County Government of Nyeri was utilised, especially to cater for school fees that is in arrears.