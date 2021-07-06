Police boss issues shoot-to-kill order against these criminals in Kenya

Police will now be allowed to execute any suspects believed to be involved in cattle rustling in the region as the conflict between pastoralist communities in the area continues.

County Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha issued the order as a measure against the region's perennial cattle rustling problem.

According to Commissioner Nkanatha, the area has witnessed the theft of over 1,000 sheep in the last six months.

The tough measure has also been triggered by recent developments where the perpetrators poisoned guard dogs in the area.

In addition, the livestock farmers have been forced to hold overnight vigils to guard their herds against the rustlers.

The authorities recently arrested four suspected cartel leaders promising to round up more suspects in the fight against cattle rustling.

Authorities also believe that business people and some security officers are involved in the illegal practice.

Law against Cattle Rustling

In 2016, laws that listed cattle rustling as an offence were gazetted as an Amendment to Cap. 63 of the Penal Code.

The section now reads: "A person who steals livestock produce. produce commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of not less than fifteen years," in Section 278A.

Section 278B further reads: "A person who receives livestock livestock or livestock produce. or livestock produce, knowing or having reason to believe it to be stolen, commits an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term of not less than fifteen years."

The government has initiated various initiatives in the past to resolve the problem, including joint community discussions and the confiscation of illegal firearms.