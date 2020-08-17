Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has been arrested after hours of standoff with detectives.

The Kakamega senator was arrested on Monday afternoon at his Kitengela home and taken to the DCI headquarters in Kiambu.

Additionally, Bomet Senator Christopher Langat and his Samburu counterpart Steve Lelegwe were arrested by officers from the DCI.

Langat surrendered and was arrested at his Nyayo Estate home in Nairobi before being whisked away alongside his lawyer Nelson Havi.

Senators who debated the arrests claimed that Lelegwe was arrested while on his way to the House and taken to Samburu for questioning.

Police officers had for the better part of Sunday night and Monday morning camped outside the homes of Langat and Malala.

According to reports, police claim, they are investigating claims of incitement to violence by the leaders and hence they need to talk to the duo.

Pulselive.co.ke can not confirm when the said crimes were committed and if it is true.