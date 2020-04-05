Residents of a village in Ikoli village in Kakamega County are reeling in shock after a woman allegedly stabbed her husband to death in an argument over ugali.

Brian Indumuli is reported to have been attacked by his wife who was armed with a kitchen knife during the altercation on Saturday.

According to the deceased’s father, Mr John Indumuli, Brian’s wife served the deceased with a plate of ugali which accidentally tipped over and the food landed on the ground, sparking off the altercation.

“A fight broke out after my son asked her why she appeared drunk. She fled from the house and came back armed with the knife and stabbed him in the stomach,” said Mr Indumuli.

Neighbours were attracted by the commotion coming from the couple’s house and rushed to the scene where they found the deceased writhing in pain. He succumbed to his injuries while he was being rushed to hospital.

The 26 year old woman afterwards stabbed herself in the stomach and was rushed to to the Kakamega County General Hospital.

Ikoli Sub-Location Assistant Chief Walter Namutali confirmed the sad incident, stating that the couple had a troubled marriage and had separated for a year.

“I have talked to them many times to try and resolve their differences hoping they would live peacefully but the disagreements have continued,” said Mr Namutali.

Reports indicate that the couple had a troubled marriage with elders intervening on several occasions to reconcile them.