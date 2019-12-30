Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka on Sunday spoke on his wife's health condition for the past year terming it as a year of miracles.

Kalonzo recollected the past two years where he had to take a break from active politics to attend to his ailing wife, withholding details on the nature of her prolonged illness.

"On a personal level, it has been a year of challenges here and there but we thank God. It's been a year when I've seen God perform his own miracles in my life and as a family we thank God for taking me through this year.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka discusses wife Pauline's health, deep state government influence on politics

"Pauline is stable, we thank God and that's all I'd like to say. I thank all the friends who have been praying for us and for her, we still expect God's miracle in her life," Kalonzo told Citizen TV presenter Waihiga Mwaura.

Kalonzo discusses the Deep State Government

The Wiper party leader also discussed the deep state government phenomenon divulging that the government of the time determines which leaders ascend to power.

Without disclosing names of those within the deep government in President Uhuru Kenyatta's administration, Kalonzo asserted that there are "men and women who may not be loud but they say this or that is not good for the country".

"I don't want to talk about individuals but we can discuss the structure of the government...the leader of the deep government is always the sitting head of state. For instance in 2002, [former] President Daniel Moi had his preferred candidate who was my brother Uhuru Kenyatta. But the population preferred another candidate and that why some of us who were in government made great sacrifices and you saw us saying 'hatutingiziki'. To defeat the deep state, the cry of the masses must be overwhelming.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka discusses wife Pauline's health, deep state government influence on politics

"To determine who the current deep government is supporting for 2022 may be difficult at the moment but what Kenyans must know is that there is a deep state government and they may not be the loud people you see around, I don't even need to name them. When they act against the best interest of the nation it is easy to know them but also when they act in the interest of the government then we applaud them because that is what runs a country. A country is never ran by these politicians who shout loudest," Kalonzo explained.

He went on to illustrate the working of the deep state with the incident involving Starehe MP Charles Njagua when he threatened deportation of Tanzanians and other foreign business people operating at the Gikomba Market.

"The deep government moved very quickly and that man had to apologize," Kalonzo stated.