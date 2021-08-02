Alice Wahome defends herself after viral video clip on 'bottom-down'

While speaking in Kandara, the MP claimed that the clip was circulated by malicious people out to tarnish her good name.

Wahome insisted that she is articulate on her political convictions and that the clip had been taken out of context to shame her.

"People know I speak well and I address issues, I said several things but they chose to bring a 7 seconds clip to show that I don’t understand the bottom up approach.

"That was just a tongue-twister. I know that the bottom-up economic model discussion bothers the 'Cerelac' babies, Kieleweke team and the ODM party," she stated.

The legislator further reiterated her commitment to Deputy President William Ruto and his 2022 presidential bid.

She insinuated that she might be one of the candidates DP Ruto is considering for a running-mate.