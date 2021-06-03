KEMRI to receive a major facelift, CS Kagwe confirms

Speaking shortly after meeting with a group of donors from Japan, the CS disclosed that plans were underway to upgrade the status of the research facility.

"The government will commit substantial resources to the medical research body KEMRI to make it a premier capacity building institution in the region," CS Kagwe stated.

Currently, the KEMRI facility in Kilifi is conducting genomic sequencing of the Covid-19 virus on behalf of the East African region.

CS Kagwe did not, however, disclose the details of the upcoming revamp.

Testing Kits Donation

CS Kagwe also received a donation of testing kits from the Japan International Cooperation Agency.

"The fight against Covid-19 in Kenya received a boost today after Japan International Cooperation Agency donated 75,000 PCR kits to KEMRI to boost the laboratory’s capacity for COVID-19 testing. Health CS Mutahi Kagwe welcomed the donation saying it will enhance the country’s testing capacity especially with the discovery of new variants.