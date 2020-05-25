Kenya on Monday announced 72 new cases of coronavirus from 2711 individuals who were tested in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of people tested so far stands at 61, 971 with 1286 confirmed cases.

Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi said one person had also died from Covid19, bringing the total number of deaths to 52.

There were nine 9 recoveries bringing the national tally to 402.

Mwangangi said the government attributed the recoveries to a healthy diet which she said would form the government's latest safety measure against Covid19.

"We would like to emphasize one new measure which we have found to be very important. A healthy died increases the immunity and helps the body fight the disease in the event of an infection. The Ministry of Health has therefore issued new nutrition guidelines with regard to Covid19 with the intention of ensuring Kenyans are taking a healthy and balanced diet," Mwangangi said.