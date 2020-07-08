Kenya has launched a new international campaign to have Sport CS Amina Mohamed elected as the Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Amina is among six candidates who have been nominated as possible replacements to the outgoing WTO director-general Roberto Azevedo who hails from Brazil.

The heated contest will see the Kenyan Sports SC compete with South Korean Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee; Mexico's former WTO deputy director-general Jesus Seade Kuri; former Nigerian foreign and finance minister Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala; Egyptian former diplomat Hamid Mamdouh; and former Moldovan foreign minister Tudor Ulianovschi.

If elected, Amina will become the first African to head the WTO which has been criticized for favoring developed western countries at the expense of developing countries.

The Sports CS will also have to quit her Cabinet position as the WTO Director General's job is permanent with an office in Geneva, Switzerland.

In 2017, Kenya spent Sh347 million in Ms Mohamed's unsuccessful bid for the African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson's seat which was won by Moussa Faki Mahamat of Chad.

Last month, Kenya run an aggressive campaign that saw its successful election to the United Nations Security Council.