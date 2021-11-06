RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenya is set to receive another loan from IMF

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

Once a borrowing nation, always a borrowing nation!

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L) shakes hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) at the State Lodge prior to a dinner on January 6, 2014 in Mombasa Kenya. AFP PHOTO / IMF /Stephen Jaffe
International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L) shakes hands with President Uhuru Kenyatta (R) at the State Lodge prior to a dinner on January 6, 2014 in Mombasa Kenya. AFP PHOTO / IMF /Stephen Jaffe

Kenya is set to receive another loan from the the International Monetary Fund (IMF). IMF on Friday, November 5 confirmed Sh.29 billion ($264 million) will be released in coming weeks.

Recommended articles

IMF explained that it reached a staff level agreement with Kenya on a second review of IMF loan arrangements that would release the money upon Executive Board approval.

If approved, the disbursement would bring total IMF financial support for Kenya to $984 million for 2021.

"Kenya's economic rebound continues and the COVID-19 vaccination program has ramped up," IMF Kenya mission chief Mary Goodman said in a statement, adding that the pandemic dealt a setback to Kenya's sustainable development goals.

"New challenges include drought in the northern regions of the country and emerging security needs.

Energy prices are rising in tandem with world oil prices which, along with higher food prices, has pushed up overall inflation even as core inflation has remained stable," Goodman said.

The review of Kenya's Extended Fund Facility and Extended Credit Facility programs found that Kenyan authorities had remained committed to their economic reform program, the IMF said.

Kenya had outperformed on its fiscal targets for the 2020/21 fiscal year, and tax revenue has been recovering so far in fiscal 2021/22.

"The IMF team shared the authorities' assessment that some space is needed in FY21/22 for emergency spending to face the drought in the north of the country and meet emerging security needs," Goodman said.

Kenya’s debt currently at Sh7.7 trillion however remains sustainable, IMF says, but the country is at high risk of debt distress.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Jacque Maribe breaks silence over pressure to address her 'status' with Omondi

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

Lillian Nganga lists multi-million assets Mutua has repossessed amidst death threats

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

History of Arimi's, the beloved milking jelly that Kenyans can't get enough of

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Photos that show Larry Madowo and Edith Kimani may have started dating in 2014

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

Akothee gives Eric Omondi and Jacque Maribe a piece of her mind over child dispute

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

I have begged Jacque for us to do DNA test for 7 years - Eric Omondi opens up

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

Karen Nyamu pours her heart out to Samidoh [Screenshots]

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

Regina Daniels' billionaire husband and his Moroccan wife, Laila, split

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

We are sorry - Eric Omondi & Jacque Maribe apologize after handshake [Video]

Trending

How billionaire's imposter son lived off his wealth for 24 years

Charles Wanjohi in court

Judge tells Gachagua's baby mamas not to depend on his Sh2 billion estate

Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua

Bottom Up Hotel owner laughs to the bank after Ruto's cash donation [Video]

Deputy President at a mud-walled Bottom Up Hotel in Nyamira county

Warrant of arrest issued against Moha Jicho Pevu

Nyali MP Mohamed Ali alias Moha Jicho Pevu