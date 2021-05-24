Kenya's positivity rate holds at 5.7% as 111 new Covid-19 cases reported

Kenya's total Covid-19 cases now stand at 168,543 with a positivity rate of 5.7%.

Distribution of cases by counties was:- Nairobi (52), Machakos (11), Kisii (9), Siaya (7), Kericho (5), Homa Bay, Mombasa and Kiambu 4 cases each, Mandera 3, Nyeri and Migori 2 cases each, Kisumu, Kwale, Laikipia, Meru, Murang’a, Nakuru, Uasin Gishu and Kilifi 1 case each

A total of 1,086 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 4,770 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

One hundred and twenty-one patients were reported to be in the Intensive care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support, 68 on supplemental oxygen and 28 on observation.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced 142 discharges; 5 from various health facilities while 137 from home-based care. Total recoveries now stand at 114,679.

CS Kagwe reported 14 new Covid-related deaths, all of which were late death reports from facility record audits on diverse dates.