Kenya reports over 1,000 new Covid-19 cases for 2nd consecutive day

CS Kagwe noted that the country's case load now stands at 206,691.

The positivity rate is now 17.5% with cumulative tests so far conducted at 2,156,981.

Distribution by county was: Nairobi 647, Nakuru 86, Kiambu 83, Kajiado 59, Mombasa 53, Nyandarua 52, Makueni 45, Machakos 40, Kirinyaga 36, Kilifi 27, Uasin Gishu 26, Murang'a 25, Lamu 16, Kitui 14, Baringo and Taita Taveta with 12 cases each, Tana River and Embu with 11 cases each, Marsabit 9, Kericho and Laikipia with 8 cases each, Turkana 6, Meru 5, Nyeri, Kisumu, Siaya and Kwale with 4 cases each, Wajir, Elgeyo Marakwet, Migori and Isiolo with three cases each, Homa Bay, Tharaka Nithi and Kakamega with two cases each, Kisii, Mandera, Nandi, Nyamira, Trans Nzoia, Vihiga, West Pokot, Bungoma, Busia and Garissa with one case each.

A total of 1,587 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities, while 4,125 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program.

One hundred and seventy-eight patients are in the ICU, 43 of whom are on ventilatory support and 118 on supplemental oxygen with 17 patients under observation.

Four hundred and forty-one patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 397 of them in general wards and 44 in High Dependency Units.

Deaths and Recoveries

The Ministry reported 1,093 new recoveries from Covid-19, 983 from the Home Based & Isolation Care program while 110 were from various health facilities.

Total recoveries are now 191,188 of whom 152,434 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 38,754 are from various health facilities.

Thirty patients have succumbed to the disease, one of them in the last 24 hours while 29 were late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of July and August 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,025.

Vaccination

As of August 3, 2021, a total of 1,741,581 vaccinations had administered across the country. Total first doses being 1,071,297 while second doses are 670,284.

The Ministry of Health has reported an uptake of the second dose among those who received the first dose is at 62.6% with the majority being males at 55% while females are at 45%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 2.46%