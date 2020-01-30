The Kenyan government has been unable to test for the suspected Coronavirus patient quarantined at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), Government Spokesman Col. (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna has stated.

Spokesman Oguna has further conveyed that the samples obtained from the patient have been ferried abroad for testing and confirmation.

"The suspected case at the at Kenyatta National Hospital is still under observation. The case is stable and is still being put under isolation for close observation. Specimens drawn from him have been sent out of the country for further analysis," his statement read in part.

Protective measures against Coronavirus

Col (Rtd) Oguna further advised Kenyans to maintain basic hygiene measures that should protect again infection.

"Regarding the outbreak of the acute viral respiratory disease (Coronavirus) in Wuhan City, China, the government wishes to assure Kenyans that state agencies have been deployed across the country to monitor and surveil the situation.

"Meanwhile, Kenyans are urged to; maintain basic hand washing and respiratory hygiene, exercise safe food handling practices and avoid contact with people suspected to be suffering from acute respiratory illnesses.

"Anyone showing symptoms of the illness which includes, fever, coughing, difficulty in breathing and sneezing after a recent visit to China is advised to immediately seek medical assistance from the nearest medical facility for diagnosis and prompt management," his statement outlined.