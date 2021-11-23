RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News

Kenyan police foil bank robbery during shootout [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Footage of the shootout showed police officers engaging the thugs.

Police car outside Equity Bank, Anagwa Branch in Kisumu
Police car outside Equity Bank, Anagwa Branch in Kisumu

Police officers have foiled a robbery attempt at a local bank’s branch in Kisumu County.

According to footage from the scene, the officers engaged in a shootout with the armed thugs before they finally overpowered them.

Members of the public, including boda boda riders were forced to flee to safety, with some lying on the ground to avoid getting shot.

More to follow...

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi

