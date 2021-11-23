Police officers have foiled a robbery attempt at a local bank’s branch in Kisumu County.
Kenyan police foil bank robbery during shootout [Video]
Footage of the shootout showed police officers engaging the thugs.
According to footage from the scene, the officers engaged in a shootout with the armed thugs before they finally overpowered them.
Members of the public, including boda boda riders were forced to flee to safety, with some lying on the ground to avoid getting shot.
More to follow...
