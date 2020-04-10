Angry Kenyans are now in supporting Moses Kuria who had suggested that Chinese should go back to their country with immediate effect.

An agitated Moses Kuria took to his Facebook account to express his disappointment in regards to how Africans are being treated in China.

Moses Kuria - Chinese should go back home

“It is only fair that all Chinese nationals leave the country with immediate effect. How do you blame Africans for a virus you manufactured in a Wuhan laboratory? Go back home. Hata madeni hatutalipa” read a statement on his Facebook page.

This comes after reports emerged alleging that Kenyans among other Africans had been evicted from their houses in China and forced to live in the streets for having the dreaded coronavirus.

Now Kenyans who cannot understand how Chinese would blame Africans for a disease that originated in their own country want the Chinese living in Kenya to also leave the country.

Kenyans' reactions

Have a look at some of the reactions from Kenyans:

@Davidkimmzz Moses Kuria has stopped Reggae. #ChasingAllChinesin254

@OdhiamboOnyan13 I don't agree with Moses Kuria but this is wisdom

@14may125 This was the speech I expected from DP William Ruto. Moses Kuria was brave enough #BringKenyansInChinaHome

@krazy_nairobian Viva Moses Kuria. For the first time I can say I'm proud of this son of Gatundu. Long live the defiant spirit of great liberators. May you continue oozing wisdom all days of your life. You @HonMoses_Kuria are now my second option after Raila (baba is one). Aluta continua!

@o_abuga By now, if Uhuru never signed shoddy deals with the Chinese, he'd have recalled Sarah Serem, airlifted our people back home. You can't create a virus and start discriminating our people. Depot all Chinese from Kenya. Moses Kuria is VERY right. We're not slaves

@Paine136 Sometimes Moses kuria ooze some wisdom

@Kishwakish In support of Moses kuria china should be warned and must apologize