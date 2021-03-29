The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has invited members of the public to make submissions on the eight candidates shortlisted for the Chief Justice position.

The invitation for public participation was announced by Judiciary Chief Registrar Ann Amadi on Monday.

"To facilitate meaningful public participation in the process, the Commission has prepared a handbook with simplified yet detailed information on the selection process," she explained.

The eight candidates have made their written submissions and provided their qualifications on the Judiciary website.

Kenyans who wish to submit their remarks are invited to do so via email to recruitment@jsc.go.ke.

The eight candidates were listed as:- Justice Said Chitembwe, Justice Martha Koome, Justice M’inoti Kathurima, Justice Nduma Nderi, Lumumba Nyaberi, Justice William Ouko, Justice Joseph Sergon and Alice Yano.

Interviews will commence on April 12, 2021.