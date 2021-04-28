Kenyans outraged after news of toxic ARV drugs distributed by KEMSA

Kenyans are angry after it emerged that the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) had distributed toxic anti-retroviral (ARV) drugs amid the reported shortage of the same.
Afya House promised they had been destroyed in 2019 - concerned citizen
According to a report by the Nation, KEMSA flagged off a consignment of ARVs worth Sh1.2 billion to 31 counties.
The consignment is reported to have contained 29 types of the drug used by HIV positive individuals in 24,800 packets.
The drugs are also said to have been a batch of drugs which were phased out and banned in Kenya due to adverse effects on patients and they were later reported as "destroyed old stock".
Kenyans online, including prominent personalities such as Senior Counsel Martha Karua condemned the act, tasking the Ministry of Health to explain why the drugs had been re-issued.
