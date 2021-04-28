Kenyans outraged after news of toxic ARV drugs distributed by KEMSA

According to a report by the Nation, KEMSA flagged off a consignment of ARVs worth Sh1.2 billion to 31 counties.

The consignment is reported to have contained 29 types of the drug used by HIV positive individuals in 24,800 packets.

The drugs are also said to have been a batch of drugs which were phased out and banned in Kenya due to adverse effects on patients and they were later reported as "destroyed old stock".

