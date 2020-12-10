Kenya's Covid-19 case load stands at 90,305 after 644 more people tested positive for the infection.

The new cases were detected after testing 6,811 samples bringing cumulative tests so far to 952,134.

Currently, there are 994 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide with 7,844 on the home-based isolation and care programme.

Fifty five patients are in the ICU, 27 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 27 on supplemental oxygen and one is one observation.

Another 53 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen out of whom 46 are in the general wards. Seven are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Deaths and Recoveries

A total of 1,060 patients were discharged over the last 24 hours; 910 from the HBC programme and 150 from various hospitals bringing the total recoveries to 71,254.

Sixteen patients, however, succumbed to the disease bringing the total number of deaths reported in Kenya to 1,568.

The new milestones in the fight against Covid-19 comes at a time when health workers have threatened to down their tools citing delayed payments of their dues.